Mumbai: NIA Submits Draft Charges in Antilia Bomb Scare Case

File pic

The prosecution National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted draft charges before a special court in the Antilia security scare - businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.

On the basis of a hearing on the draft charges, the court frames charges against accused persons. The trial can begin only after framing of charges.

The Antilia incident

The case arose from incidents in Feb - March 2021 when an explosive laden SUV was found parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Carmichael Road in South Mumbai. The vehicle was traced to a businessman - Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran. While an inquiry was still on, Hiran was found dead in a creek in Mumbra. Later, the initial investigating officer Sachin Vaze, was named the prime accused.

The central agency had invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) among other offences against the accused persons. Among the accused is also former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who is also alleged to have played a role in the conspiracy and the murder of the auto parts businessman.