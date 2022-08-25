e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: NIA opposes Hany Babu's bail plea in Elgar Parishad case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
Delhi University Professor Hany Babu |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday opposed the bail plea filed by Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar was hearing Babu’s bail application.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, opposed the plea saying that the accused is a member of the banned CPI (Maoist). The material found on his laptop shows that he was in continuous contact with the other accused.

Singh further argued that Babu wanted to promote and expand Naxalism and was part of the conspiracy to wage a war against India by overthrowing the elected government. He, along with others, wanted to set up "Janata Sarkar" i.e. people's government by arms struggle, NIA said.

The HC will continue to hear the bail plea on Friday.

