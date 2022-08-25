Mumbai: CBI moves court to attach properties worth Rs 600 crore of two builders |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an application before a special court to attach properties abroad worth Rs 600 crores of builders Avinash Bhosale and Sanjay Chhabria accused in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL)- Yes Bank scam case.

The agency filed the plea on Tuesday for attachment of properties. It also sought a temporary order to attach the properties till the court decides on its plea. The court has fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The agency’s supplementary chargesheet filed in June had alleged that an amount of Rs 300 crore that had originated from Yes Bank was diverted by Bhosale to acquire a property at 5 Strand, London. The prime property located near Trafalgar Square in Central London is valued at 92.5 million British pounds, it had said.

The property was acquired through a company floated for the purpose in the UK. The purchase was financed through a loan of 70 million British pounds sanctioned by then Yes Bank head Rana Kapoor through Yes Bank to the UK company in April 2018, the chargesheet had stated.

Bhosale, chairman and founder of ABIL Group was arrested on May 26 this year. The CBI alleges Bhosale’s companies have received over Rs. 569 crores of tainted money that were diverted. The agency alleges Chhabria conspired with co-accused to misappropriate funds DHFL received as loans from Yes Bank. He was arrested on April 28.

He and his five companies have been added to the list of now 20 accused in the case which include Rana Kapoor, his family members and DHFL’s Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dheeraj.