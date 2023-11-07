Mumbai: NIA Court Allows Defreezing Of Zakir Naik's Niece's Bank Account

Zakir Naik | File

Mumbai: The special NIA court on Monday allowed the plea of Zakir Naik's niece to defreeze her bank account as she claimed that the account had the money which she earned through her service as a teacher.

The account of Aalifiyah Noorani, daughter of Nailah Noorani, sister of Zakir Naik was freezed during the probe initiated by NIA against Naik in November 2016. NIA had registered a case against Naik for allegedly inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

Nailah's association with five companies formed by Naik

During the probe, Nailah came under scanner because of her association with five companies formed by Naik namely Harmony Media Ltd, Long Last Construction Pvt Ltd, Magestic Perfumes Pvt Ltd, Right Properties Pvt Ltd and Alpha Lubricants. She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate as well. During the probe her account as well as accounts of her two daughters was also freezed suspecting the money deposited being tainted.

Aalifiyah while seeking to defreeze her account, which had ₹78000, pleaded that her account was not linked with Naik nor had she received any funds from him. Besides, she claimed, the money in the account was earned by her through her service as a school teacher and once some money was deposited by her father.

She claimed that she has shifted out of India and now requires to open an NRI account there. However, she claimed that she cannot open an NRI account till a savings account exists in India on her name.

The plea was opposed by NIA saying Naik is still absconding and the process to extradite her is going on.

Nothing on record that she had received funds from Naik: Court

The court however, allowed the plea of Aalifiyah saying that, there is nothing on record to say that she had recieved any funds from Naik to this account, nor were there any suspicious entries or material showing any nexus with Naik. The court however directed her to give undertaking and deposit Rs 1 lakh as guarantee till the end of the trial in the case.

The NIA had in October 2017, submitted a chargesheet against Naik for allegedly inciting youngsters into taking up terrorist activities.

The NIA claimed that Naik promoted enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through his public speeches and lectures, and conspired with IRF Trust and Harmony Media to commit the offence. Harmony media was used to video record his speeches which was circulated in various part of the country and also out of country. These speeches were later telecasted on Peace TV.

