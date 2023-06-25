Mumbai: NHRC Seeks Action In Rafi Nagar Burial Ground Issue In 8 Weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the district magistrate (state government) to look into the matter of Rafi Nagar Qabrastan (burial ground) and take appropriate action in eight weeks.The burial ground was in the news and shut down after the bodies did not decompose for new burials to happen. Those looking for burials were asked to go to Cheetah Camp.

However, since residents of Govandi were told that the burial space was less, they approached authorities and filed a complaint with the NHRC. The directive by the NHRC dated June 23, though, was marked to Island city collector while the Govandi area where the issue exists comes under the jurisdiction of suburban collector. An informal group by the name Govandi Citizens had approached the NHRC over the issue. Earlier, a group of residents had already filed a PIL seeking burial space in Govandi area. On June 8, the M/East Ward (Govandi) of the BMC closed the Rafi Nagar burial space asking people to visit Cheetah Camp burial ground.

Bodies remain only half-decomposed

"When we go to other nearby cemeteries, we are told that they too are short of space. We then decided to file a complaint with the NHRC as it is a matter of dignity for the dead to get a proper burial. At Rafi Nagar Qabrastan, when we were burying, even after 18 months the bodies seemed to be only half decomposed. There are several bodies that were half decomposed one after another when they dug to bury a new body," said Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, founder of Govandi Citizens who wrote to the NHRC. "A body normally takes around 18 months to decompose. At the Bada Qabrastan since we have lot of space, we wait for two years. In our Qabrastan, when we dig, we have sand that you find at Chowpatty. It is very good for decomposing bodies. In Rafi Nagar Qabrastan that was not the case. When they dug, there were stones and rocks. It did not have the kind of soil needed for decomposition. That was the reason bodies did not decompose even after 19 months," said Shuaib Khateeb, trustee of Bada Qabrastan.

BMC looks after issues such as soil matters

"The issue is that whatever land is with the collector, whether it is suitable, whether its soil is suitable and the body will decompose is looked after by the BMC. If we receive any notice or the BMC says there is a land that is Collector land, we will look into it and get back. As of now we have not received anything," said Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, suburban collector.