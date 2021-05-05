“May close anytime”: Sunni Muslim Wadala Kabrastan puts up banners outside the graveyard

After the news spread on Tuesday a team of officials from F-north ward including health officials, maintenance department staff and officials visited the cemetery. They were accompanied by Sufiyan Vanu, Congress Corporator of ward number 179. He said, "Last year when most cemeteries had closed their doors. Wadala cemetery accepted dead bodies from different areas.This may be one of the reasons for shortage of graves inside. It doesn't mean we will close the cemetery. We are coming up with solutions. On Tuesday we carried out a survey and found enough space. However, with the rising population the need for a new cemetary can't be neglected. As per the new plan a reserve plot of 2 acres is allocated in the Antophill area. The plot is encroached by slums. We have been fighting to get the plot with continuous followup," he added.

Dr. Nilesh Palve, Medical health officer, F-North ward who was present in the survey said, "During the survey we found every plot has a space near the corners, where stones were thrown over. If we clean and maintain it properly then more than 50 graves can be prepared. We are trying to make arrangements in every possible way."

Sumit Bandre, Death Register Karkun from F-North claims till date none of the dead bodies were sent to other graveyards. said,"If the flow of dead bodies keeps increasing it may either have to be diverted or a new plot should be arranged. At present among the 165 graves for covid dead bodies, 125 are already occupied. Following the government rule the grave with covid bodies should not be dug for five years. Shortage is an issue," he added.