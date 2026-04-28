Mumbai: NHRC Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Demolition Of 40-Year-Old Dahisar Building

Inquiry ordered after complaint over demolition of old residential structure in Dahisar East | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 28: Following the orders passed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a petition filed by former Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, alleging the illegal demolition of a Dahisar 40-year-old residential building, the District Collector and District Magistrate of Mumbai Suburban District have informed that Prashant Dhage, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Western Suburbs, has been authorised as the Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry in the matter and submit a report.

Four-week extension sought

The Deputy Collector, in an order dated April 27, said, “However, as some time will be required for completion of the inquiry by the Inquiry Officer and for receipt of the report in this office, it is requested that an extension of four weeks may kindly be granted to this office for submission of the report to the Commission.”

Complaint filed by former MP

As per the order copy, Shetty had filed a complaint with the NHRC regarding the alleged illegal demolition of a 40-year-old building at Shukla Compound, Dahisar East, on October 10 and 11, 2025, by officials of the R/North Ward of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed on October 13, 2025, Shetty sought the Commission’s urgent intervention in a case involving alleged serious violations of human rights and administrative abuse of power by certain officials of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Officials accused of citing false court order

The complaint states that on September 10 and October 10, 2025, officials from the R/North Ward of the MCGM allegedly carried out a demolition drive at Shukla Compound, Dahisar (East), Mumbai, while falsely citing a “court order” as the legal authority for the action.

Upon verification, it was found that no such order had been passed by any competent court, and that officials had allegedly misrepresented judicial authority to justify the demolition.

Families allegedly displaced

As a result of the alleged illegal action, a lawful and stable 40-year-old structure (built around 1970 or earlier) was demolished without notice. Several families and small business owners reportedly lost their homes and livelihoods overnight.

The complaint further alleges that residents’ right to life, shelter, and livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution of India was violated, and that the incident caused psychological trauma, social displacement, and economic hardship.

Also Watch:

Supreme Court guidelines cited

The complaint also terms the action a direct violation of guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, including a judgment delivered by former Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, which mandates strict procedural compliance, issuance of notice, and an opportunity to be heard before any demolition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/