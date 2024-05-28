Mumbai: NHRC Issues Show Cause Notice To Assistant Commissioner Of M-East Ward Over Failure To Provide Safety Gear To Nullah Cleaning Labourers

BMC Headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai: The National Human Resource Commission (NHRC) has issued a show cause notice to the assistant commissioner of M-East Ward (Govandi) for allegedly failing to provide safety gear to nullah cleaning labourers.

The panel has asked the official why a compensation of Rs 50,000 was not granted in favour of manual scavengers for the violation of their human rights.

Complaint Registered

A complaint was filed by Faiyaz Shaikh on April 20, 2023, alleging that the labourers were engaged as manual scavengers.

“They were found cleaning gutters manually with bare hands, and thus Shaikh had pleaded the commission for its intervention in the matter,” the order copy reads.

The commission, after going through the evidence and the complaint, held that it had appeared that the victim or labourers were found cleaning the gutters with bare hands and that the concerned authorities had failed to explain why that was so.

“There is no whisper in their report for August 25, 2023,” said the order.