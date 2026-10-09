Mumbai: NGT Holds Western Railway Responsible For Mahim Track Garbage, MPCB Calculates ₹1.59 Crore Environmental Damage Compensation

The NGT has held Western Railway responsible for preventing garbage dumping on railway land at Mahim, following complaints over persistent waste accumulation | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of proceedings concerning garbage accumulation along railway tracks at Mahim, holding that Western Railway was responsible for preventing waste from being dumped on its land.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had calculated environmental damage compensation of Rs 1,59,22,550 against the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division, Western Railway, over the issue.

A Bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee passed the order on October 5, 2026.

“We find from a perusal of the record that the land admittedly belongs to Respondent No. 2—Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railways—and therefore, it was their responsibility that they would not allow any garbage to be thrown at their land, for which an amount of Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) to the tune of Rs. 1,59,22,550 has been calculated by Respondent No. 3—MPCB to be levied from Respondent No. 2,” reads the order copy.

NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The case stemmed from a report published by The Free Press Journal on April 10, 2024, highlighting the accumulation of garbage along the railway tracks at Mahim station.

The report, titled “Mumbai: Picture of Mahim Railway Station’s Track Showing Thick Layer of Garbage Sparks Criticism; Netizens Question Authorities over Cleanliness”, prompted the NGT to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The tribunal in its orders had rejected the DRM’s contention that clearing the garbage was the responsibility of the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), since the civic body provided basic amenities to residents living near the site. The DRM had argued that these residents were responsible for dumping the waste.

The NGT noted that the land admittedly belonged to Western Railway and that it was therefore the railway authorities’ responsibility to ensure that garbage was not dumped there.

Tribunal Rejects Railway’s Defence

“The land admittedly belongs to Respondent No. 2—Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railways—and therefore, it was their responsibility that they would not allow any garbage to be thrown at their land,” the tribunal observed.

The tribunal also noted that the BMC had earlier denied any role in the matter and had not filed a reply affidavit.

“In view of the above observations, we are of the view that nothing remains to be decided in this case and dispose of the same accordingly,” the Bench said.

MPCB Inspection Finds Waste

During its proceedings, the MPCB conducted a site inspection on June 10, 2024, and found that although the main tracks and platforms at Mahim Junction were being cleaned, the railway siding tracks remained heavily littered. The waste was reportedly being dumped by residents of nearby slum areas.

The MPCB subsequently issued directions to Mahim Junction and Western Railway on June 21 regarding the improper disposal of solid waste in the railway siding yard.

Railway authorities acknowledged the recurring waste-disposal problem at the Mahim South and North yards, as well as the stabling yard, and informed the Board that cleaning work was being carried out using JCB machines.

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The DRM had challenged the MPCB’s environmental compensation order dated December 9, 2024, arguing that there was no clear justification for imposing the amount.

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