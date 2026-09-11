Navi Mumbai: NGT Gives 2-Week Extension For Flamingo Flight Pattern Report, Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

The NGT has sought details on flamingo flight patterns and their potential impact on operations at Navi Mumbai airport | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: A report on the flight patterns of Flamingoes, the migratory birds and their possible impact on flight operations at the newly established airport has not yet been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The tribunal had granted two weeks to the urban planning department of the Navi Mumbai city to file its reply and explain the flight patterns. However, instead of filing the reply affidavit, the department placed before the tribunal a letter from the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) explaining the concerns. The tribunal has hence given a two-week extension to the filing of the affidavit.

NGT Imposes Cost For Delay

In its two-page order passed on September 10, the tribunal imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the concerned development authority for failing to comply with its earlier direction.

“In compliance with our previous order dated 14.08.2026, …the reply affidavit till date has not been filed despite two weeks’ time being allowed. Instead of that, its counsel has placed on record a letter dated 04.09.2026 written by Dr. Ramesh Krishnamurty, Head of Office, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), South India Centre of Wildlife Institute of India, addressed to the Chief Planner, Environment Section, Planning Department of the authority… A copy of the e-mail dated 07.09.2026 written by the Environment Section, of the department to SACON,” the tribunal’s order reads.

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Activist Raises Wetland Concerns

Activist Banda Nagaraj Kumar had approached the NGT in 2024 after the tribunal took suo motu cognisance of news reports concerning the alleged deaths of flamingos. Environmentalists had attributed the deaths to alleged development activities near the wetland, including the construction of the Nerul Jetty. Through his application, Kumar had informed the NGT about a construction activity that had allegedly blocked the flow of tidal water to the southern end of DPS Lake.

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