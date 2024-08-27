Mumbai: NGO To Recognise Individuals For Social Impact Through Volunteering At iVolunteer Awards 2024 |

Mumbai: Individuals bringing a change to the society through their social works will be regognised for their volunteering by the iVolunteer Awards 2024. The 12th edition of iVolunteer awards will recognise the incredible individuals and organisations making a real difference in communities across India and honour them for dedicating their time and skills to social development.

iVolunteer is a social organisation promoting volunteerism with a mission is to bring volunteers and organisations together to share time, skills, and passion to promote India's social development. In partnership with YuWaah at UNICEF, the iVolunteer Awards aim to amplify the impact of the awards, with a special focus on the Green Guardians initiative. This initiative honours young volunteers who are driving innovative solutions in critical areas such as STEM, climate change, and gender equality.

Shalabh Sahai, Co-Founder of iVolunteer, said, “The 12th edition of the iVolunteer Awards stands as a testament to the power of collective goodwill. As we honour those who selflessly contribute to positive change, let us remember that every act of kindness ripples into a wave of impact, shaping a future where compassion and collaboration redefine the world we share.”

Individuals can submit their applications for five different categories of awards including Volunteer Hero, Youth Champion, Leader in Volunteer Engagement and Green Guardians. The deadline for applications and nominations is 10 September 2024.

Volunteer Hero is iVolunteer’s flagship category which recognises individuals, of all ages, who have significantly contributed their skills and time to communities or NGOs. Youth Championcelebrates and recognises the exceptional passion, dedication, and efforts of youth under the age of 23.

Leader in Volunteer Engagement recognises organisations for their successful engagement with volunteers in creating positive change within a community or beyond. Whereas, Leader in Employee Volunteering recognises organisations that inspire their teams to embrace volunteerism to make the world a better place.

Green Guardians is a special category that highlights visionary volunteers under 29 leading innovative green solutions that address critical intersections of STEM, climate change, gender equality, and well-being.

The Green Guardians initiative amplifies the contributions of 10 select award participants through collaborations with digital influencers, who will share these inspiring stories with their vast audiences.