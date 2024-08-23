Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business

Mumbai: The second edition of the Alfa Awards, organised by Alfacommunications, celebrated pioneers and achievers from diverse fields including medicine, education, social work, and business. The ceremony, held on Wednesday at Hotel Kohinoor Park in Prabhadevi, honoured 28 people for their contributions to society.

Alfacommunications, founded in 2002 by Dr Rajendra Gawai for medical and health activities, expanded into cultural initiatives in 2013. The awards aim to recognise exceptional talent and societal contributions.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde was the chief guest, presenting awards to the recipients. Guests of honour included Dr Vijay Patil, Chairman of DY Patil University; Kishore Masurkar, Chairman of Entod Pharmaceuticals; and Dr Vivek Mendonsa, Director of Lawrence & Mayo.

The Alfa Awards acknowledged achievements in social work, community building, animal welfare, medical science, sports, literature, and more. Special recognition was given to Mumbai police constables Kiran Thackeray and Anmol Dahifale for their courageous act of saving lives from drowning in the Arabian Sea.

Shinde praised the event for bringing together people from various fields, noting its role in shaping the future of India. Patil reflected on his father’s vision for universal education and his commitment to following that path.

The event was sponsored by DY Patil University, Entod Pharmaceuticals, Centaur, and Inga. Media partners included The Free Press Journal, Navshakti, and Business Leader, with Brandcapita serving as the knowledge partner. Yellow Spider Events managed the award ceremony.