Mumbai: 43 Change Makers Awarded By Alfa Communications; Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Present | Twitter

Recently, forty-three individuals were honored with the Alfa Awards 2023 for their outstanding contributions in various fields. The awards were instituted by Alfa Communications, led by Dr. Rajendra Gawai, and organized by Yellow Spider. The traditional lamp lighting ceremony was conducted by the Minister for Industries, Uday Samant, and the awards were presented by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former M.P. Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Dr. Gawai, and Dr. Suhani Mendonsa, Chairman of Yellow Spider. Subsequently, a cultural program featuring visually-impaired artists took place.

Jury and Fields of Awardees

The recipients were chosen by a jury comprising Dr. Vivek Mensonsa, Director Lawrence and Mayo, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Dr. Shrinivas Iyengar, Director of Jamnalal Bajaj College of Management, Dr. Alam Shaikh, Principal of Vasantdada College of Engineering, and Dr. Sangeeta Kamat.

The awardees encompassed various fields, including Corona warrior Daara Patel, Advocates Swaraj Jadhav and Ankur Kumar, Prof Cyrus Gonda, and Dr. Suhani Mendonsa for their contributions in the social field. Additionally, Ahana Shaikh, a young entrepreneur, was among the recipients.

