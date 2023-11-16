Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Delhi Speculations; Confirms Contesting Assembly Election From Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

While seeking to put to rest all speculations about him going to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made it clear that he won't be contesting the Lok Sabha election and that he would be contesting the assembly election and that too from Nagpur.

Fadnavis, in an informal interaction with the media, said, "I'll be contesting the Assembly Election and that too from Nagpur. I'll be with the BJP even after the next 10 years and will follow the responsibility given by the party." He currently represents Nagpur South-West assembly constituency and is likely to keep doing so in the times to come.

Speculations of Fadnavis being sent to Delhi by the party had gained momentum after he was seen campaigning for party candidates in many states during the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Also, after the 2019 election when the BJP couldn't form government in the state on its own and later too Fadnavis had to take the position of Deputy Chief Minister while making Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena's breakaway group the Chief Minister. The speculations of him being sent to Delhi have been in the air since the government came to power over a year back. The speculations got yet another air after Ajit Pawar joined the government. However, he sought to put to rest all the speculations on Thursday.

Fadnavis also reiterated that there is absolutely no scope for leadership change in the state at least till assembly elections next year.

On possibilities of any more opposition members switching over to the ruling side, the BJP leader said, "We don't have any vacant slots as of now. However, before the elections a handful of members may cross over."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)