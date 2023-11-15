Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Double Speak On Lord Ram, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtraa Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress leaders for doubting lord Ram as well as the Ram Setu and stated that the Congress leader go to temples only before elections and flee to Bangkok once the elections are over.

Fadnavis who was addressing an election rally at Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh on the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls, accused the Congress of double speak over the issue of Ram and the religion.

"These are the same people who equated Sanatan with Dengue and Malaria. These are the same people who destroyed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the dark of night," Fadnavis said and asked whether the Congress leaders are on the side of the nation or are on Aurangzeb's side.

Fadnavis hails MP CM Shivraj Singh

While hailing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for rebuilding the Shivaji statue, Fadnavis said that those who destroyed Shivaji statue can never become the Chief Minister again.

While reminding the audience of the 'Janajati Gaurav Din' Fadnavis said that the PM has launched a new scheme PM JanMan with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore. The Maharashtra DCM also reminded the audience of Rs 11,000 crore worth Vishwakarma scheme and said PM Modi always thinks of the last person and he has implemented the biggest welfare schemes for the poor till now.

Fadnavis shifts blame on non-BJP governments

"PM Modi sends funds for various schemes, But, the states with non-BJP governments don't implement them. Hence, the election shall decide where on the development map of India the MP would be," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis addressed rallies for BJP candidates Nanabhau Mohod and Prakashbhau Uike in Saunsar and Pandhurna assembly segments.