Cong Making Promises That It Cannot Fulfill: Fadnavis

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a meeting in Rambagh in support of BJP candidate Golu Shukla from assembly constituency-3.

“I have known Golu for the last 20 years. Congress leaders are making promises that they cannot fulfill,” he said.

Describing the Congressmen, he narrated a story, “They went to a village and promised to build a school, a hospital and a bridge. When a villager asked as to how they will make a bridge when there is no river, they replied that we will first make a river and then a bridge over it.”

“They are making new promises every day. The Congress was in power for one-and-a-half year but failed to fulfill a single promise. There was a Congress government in Rajasthan, they did not fulfill even a single promise. They had a government in Chhattisgarh, they did not fulfill even a single promise,” he said.

He added that poor’s welfare was PM Narendra Modi’s agenda. He launched welfare schemes to ensure the development of the poor.

Fadnavis said that before 2014, India was at 11th position in terms of economy and in just nine years of Modi rule, it jumped to fifth position and by 2030 India would be the third largest economy in the world.

He said, “Congress considers Lord Ram as imaginary and they even submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court to demolish the Ram Setu. They are neither of Lord Rama nor of any kaam (usage).”

He also released a booklet giving information about the developmental works worth Rs 2,500 crore done by MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

