Indore: School Students Learn Ways To Avoid Cybercrimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to curb the cybercrimes, Indore Police has been continuously organising programmes in schools and other organisations to make people aware of the same. On Thursday, Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia along with police team reached a school and made the students aware about cybercrimes.

During the event organised in the school auditorium, Dandotia, in his 197th workshop, addressed around 1,400 students about of cybercrimes in the present scenario and ways to avoid them.

The students were made aware of different types of cyber frauds like OTP fraud, fraud done by sending fake links, fraud done through e-commerce websites, sextortion fraud, and other cybercrimes done through social media. Dandotia informed the students that maintaining complete vigilance and caution in every activity in the virtual world was the biggest protection from these crimes. Therefore, make it a rule not to share personal information with anyone.

During the awareness campaign, the students and staff also asked various questions about technical information about cybercrime regarding various incidents that happened with them or their family members etc.

On this occasion, the students and staff of the institute also learnt the nuances of cyber security and appreciated the campaign of Indore Police.

