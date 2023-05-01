Mumbai NGO to conduct 8th Karnala & Phansad bird count with Maharashtra forest dept

Photo from previous Karnala bird count | Facebook

The 8th Karnala and Phansad birds count to study the avifauna of both the sanctuaries will be conducted from May 19 to 21 and May 29 to May 28, announced Green Works Trust, an NGO that works on the environment conservation in association with the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD).

The study will be a unique experience of working with bird experts on scientific bird count in the forest.

While Karnala bird count will be conducted on May 19, 20 and 21, the Phansad Bird Count has been scheduled on May 26, 27 and 28.

Highlights of the event

1. Chance to explore the untrodden trails of Karnala and Phansad Sanctuaries.

2. Opportunity to see birds in return migration and summer visitors of Karnala and Phansad Sanctuaries.

3. Study of birds along with other fauna in the sanctuaries.

4. Participants will get to learn how the ornithologists count birds using the scientific methods.

Selection process

The selection process will be as per the rules mentioned in the forms and the limit is 18+ to 60 years. Participants will be selected on the basis of the information provided by them in this registration form and the organiser expects the details provided by participants are true.

Only selected participants will be informed by email. Those who do not receive any email from us are either not selected or they are on the waiting list. As per the organiser, this is not a photography expedition, bird tour, camping or leisure tour. This is a scientific bird count and the organiser expect participant will give their sincere efforts towards the count without any personal motto.