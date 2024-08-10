Mumbai: NGO Launches Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign In Wadala Slums, Aiming To Reach 10,000 Families |

Mumbai: In an attempt to promote breastfeeding among 10,000 families, Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) organized an awareness camp for the slum community in Wadala this week. As part of World Breastfeeding Week, the non-government organisation is helping and encouraging mothers to breastfeed their children.

As part of the awareness campaign, SNEHA organized sessions with several mothers and fathers of children in the age group of 0 to 2 years. In these sessions, being organized in collaboration with ICDS teachers, the Raoli maternity home, Raoli UPHC health system staff, and community volunteers, the NGO highlighted topics such as exclusive breastfeeding, proper breastfeeding positions, common issues, and the disadvantages of bottle feeding.

Aside from this, the NGO also held rallies and community walks bringing together community volunteers, ICDS staff and Raoli maternity home staff to show support for breastfeeding. The NGO also conducted street plays among the community members that highlights the benefits of breastfeeding and addresses common challenges faced by mothers. The NGO will continue to hold these breastfeeding awareness sessions throughout the month.

Shalini Jagdish, associate programme director, maternal and child health said, “We have often witnessed many challenges related to breastfeeding including beliefs in myths, hesitation or fear among mothers to breastfeed their children. We aim to educate and support mothers to overcome these hurdles and make a positive impact on breastfeeding practices.”

SNEHA also organized home visits with the family members in the slums of Wadala. Volunteers actively shared videos and pictures explaining about the advantages of breastfeeding for children. The NGO is ramping up its efforts in its outreach programs towards the communities it caters to as part of its 25th year anniversary.

“Our initiative aims to build the capacity of community volunteers, enabling them to disseminate accurate information on breastfeeding and promote best practices within the community. This in turn will help to improve the health of both the mother and their children,” added Jagdish.

SNEHA is a Mumbai-based NGO helping transform the lives of women and children in vulnerable communities to live a healthier life. The NGO has helped more than four lakh women, children, and families in the past two decades tackle issues such as maternal and neonatal mortality, child malnutrition and morbidity, adolescent anaemia, gender-based violence, palliative care, and other social issues.