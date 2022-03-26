Mumbai: NGO 'ADAPT' completes 50 years

ADAPT (Able Disable all People Together), one of the largest NGOs in India working to help people with developmental disabilities, has completed 50 years.

The journey began in 1972 by Padmashri Dr. Mithu Alur to address the lack of services for children and youth with disabilities.

In its 50 years journey, ADAPT has helped more than 3,000 children directly and 10,000 families in Mumbai and over 100,000 people around the country.

To commemorate this 50 years of service, ADAPT has kickstarted its Jubilee year celebrations with a public lecture by Dr. Alur at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on establishing equal opportunity, social justice and human rights.

