Mumbai News: Zaveri Bazaar’s Bet Dwarka Branch Temple To Be Reconsecrated This Week

Mumbai, March 4: The Shri Jagdishji Shri Laxmiji Temple – Bet Dwarka, a branch of the Lord Krishna temple in Bet Dwarka, Gujarat, will be reconsecrated in a two-day ceremony on March 6 and 7. The temple is located near the Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Zaveri Bazaar.

Temple reopened after renovation

The temple, situated on the lower floor of a building, was closed for several years, and the idol was shifted when the structure underwent renovation.

Replica of Jagannath Temple deity

Hemant Jadhav, manager of the Shri Mumbadevi Temple—who will also be overseeing the renovated shrine—stated that the temple's main significance, apart from its connection to Bet Dwarka, is that the Lord Jagdishji idol is a replica of the deity at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Two-day religious ceremony planned

On Friday, rituals held between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm will include Ganesh Puja, Punyavachan, Matrika Pujan, Shobha Yatra, Nandi Shraddha, Agni Sthapana, Sandhya Aarti, and Gruhshanti.

Murti Sthapana on main day

The Murti Sthapana (consecration of the idol) will take place on the second and main day of the festival, March 7. The rituals will conclude with the Purna Ahuti at 4:50 pm, after which devotees will be permitted to view the deity.

Significance of Bet Dwarka shrine

The original Bet Dwarka temple is located on an island near Okha, approximately 30 km from Dwarka. The site is steeped in the legends of Lord Krishna, who is believed to have resided there during his reign as the King of Dwarka.

