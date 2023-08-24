 Mumbai News: Wrong Direction Travel Kills Pillion Rider
The two-wheeler met a head-on collision with a private bus 

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Mumbai News: Wrong Direction Travel Kills Pillion Rider | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man riding pillion on a bike was killed while the rider sustained injuries as they were moving in the wrong direction and met a head-on collision with a private bus on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Utkarsh Sharma, a resident of Kranti Nagar in Kandivali East.

According to the police, the fatal mishap took place at 4.30pm when the duo was riding on the Western Express Highway. They were riding in the wrong direction when they collided with the bus near the Mahindra & Mahindra company, Kandivali. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said a police official, adding that the rider was hurt, too.

“We are checking the footage from the CCTV installed on the highway to find out who was at the fault,” added the official. A case of accidental death report has been registered.

