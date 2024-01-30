Mumbai News: WR Organises Mega Musical Show Culminating Celebrations Of The Completion Of 125 Years Of Headquarters Building In Churchgate

Various views of the mega musical show “Ateet Ke Jharokhe Se”. |

Mumbai: Marking the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of Western Railway’s Headquarters Building at Churchgate, Mumbai, WR had planned a month-long celebration in January 2024. The month-long gala included various events such as Light and Sound Show, Exhibition, Heritage Walks, Release of Coffee Table Book, Special Radio Campaign, etc.

To culminate this grand celebration, a mega musical show ‘Ateet Ke Jharokhe Se’ was organized on Sunday, 28th January, 2024. The mega dance and drama performance was a remarkable ode to the rich history of Western Railway, formerly known as the Bombay, Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway and its historically magnificent headquarters in present-day Mumbai.

Various views of the mega musical show “Ateet Ke Jharokhe Se”. |

Stage Performances Done By Railways Staff Members

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 550 people were involved in bringing the show to life. The epic stage performances were carried out by 250 artists including the artists from the Cultural Teams of Western & Central Railways and their family members.

The show was choreographed by renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar and his team. The colossal set for this glorious event was made in-house by the staff of Carriage Repair Workshop, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The show started with a welcome speech by Shalabh Goel, Sr. Deputy General Manager of Western Railway, who was the driving force behind this month-long celebration.

Various views of the mega musical show “Ateet Ke Jharokhe Se”. |

The show was attended by Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, Kshama Misra, President of Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Principal Head of Departments, Senior Officers and retired senior railway officials. The mega show commenced with invoking blessings from Lord Ganesha with an enchanting performance. Through a dramatic presentation, the show portrayed the rich history of BB&CI Railway and how it came into being. It also included exclusive dance performances showcasing various dance forms of the country, while representing the history of the railway.

Various views of the mega musical show “Ateet Ke Jharokhe Se”. |

Folk Dance performances of Gujarat and Koli Dance as well as various dance performances by railway staff were a great spectacle for all. Dancers from Shiamak Davar’s team also participated in the show with their mesmerizing performances. The mega musical performances also encapsulated the spirit of “Aamchi Mumbai” and the significance of the iconic building of Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai.