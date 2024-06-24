Mumbai News: WR Deploys Advanced Cameras To Inspect Drainage System In The City As Part Of Monsoon Readiness |

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has taken a pioneering step towards enhancing monsoon preparedness by deploying Remote Controlled Visual Float Cameras. These state-of-the-art devices, totaling 30 units at a cost of approximately 3 lakhs, are set to revolutionize the inspection of hard-to-access drainage systems critical to preventing waterlogging and maintaining uninterrupted local train services during the rainy season.

These cameras are designed to inspect underground drainage systems—locations typically inaccessible or challenging to inspect manually.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, highlighted the importance of these cameras in ensuring comprehensive inspection of drainage systems. With the new cameras, WR now has the capability to detect even partial blockages and other impediments promptly and in advance, allowing for immediate corrective actions.

"The cameras are not fixed but can be deployed flexibly to any location as and when needed," Abhishek explained. "This flexibility is crucial in ensuring thorough inspections along the Churchgate to Virar stretch."

Prior inspections between Churchgate and Andheri have already been completed, with identified issues promptly addressed. "This proactive approach aims to minimize disruptions to the daily commute of over 30 lakh passengers who rely on WR's suburban train services, encompassing approximately 1400 train services on weekdays" said Abhishek.

Abhishek also emphasized that these measures are part of WR's commitment to enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency during the challenging monsoon season. By leveraging advanced camera technology and skilled manpower provided by suppliers, WR is poised to set new standards in infrastructure maintenance for railways in the region.

Looking ahead, WR plans to expand the use of such technology to other critical areas, ensuring that all drainage systems remain clear and operational throughout the monsoon. "This initiative not only underscores WR's dedication to innovation but also reflects its proactive stance in ensuring reliable and safe commuter services year-round" he said adding that introduction of Remote Controlled Visual Float Cameras represents a significant stride in Western Railway's efforts to enhance monsoon preparedness, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in leveraging technology for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety.