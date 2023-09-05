 Mumbai News: Woman Makes Hoax Call About Bomb At Nepean Sea Road; 'Had Called 38 Times Earlier,' Says Police
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Woman Makes Hoax Call About Bomb At Nepean Sea Road; 'Had Called 38 Times Earlier,' Says Police

Mumbai News: Woman Makes Hoax Call About Bomb At Nepean Sea Road; 'Had Called 38 Times Earlier,' Says Police

The police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation, informed Mumbai Police.

Mumbai: A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road, ANI reported on Tuesday. After initial investigation, it was found that the same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs.

Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb is deployed in Kamathipura. The police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation, informed Mumbai Police to ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

