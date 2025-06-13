 Mumbai News: Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Her Father Over Relationship Dispute
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her 58-year-old father because he opposed their relationship. The incident occurred in Andheri East on June 11.

The daughter, Sonali Bait, 37, is married and has two children -- a 17-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. However, she left her husband and kids, starting a live-in relationship with Mahesh Pandey, 28. Her father frequently opposed their relationship, which allegedly led Sonali and Pan to assault him with their bare hands, resulting in his death.

According to the FIR, the deceased, Shankar Kamble, a housekeeper, resided in Ghatkopar West with his son, Rahul, 28. Sonali married Amol Bait in 2008 and she has been in a live-in relationship with Pandey since 2022, said the police. She had severed ties with her father, brother, husband and children.

On June 11, Kamble called Rahul and sought help, saying that the duo were thrashing him. The latter said that he rushed to the spot and both of them beat him as well. When Kamble tried to intervene, Pandey allegedly fatally punched him hard in the chest.

