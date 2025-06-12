Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam’s Hawala Link With Cousin Jitendra Surfaces; 'He Is Uneducated', Brother Govind Tries To Clarify

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder_ Sonam’s Hawala Link With Jitendra | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery surrounding the chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday took a new twist further deepening mystery. The police have uncovered a financial trail leading to a suspected shadowy hawala network with Sonam Raghuvanshi at the centre.

While scurrying through Sonam’s bank activity, Indore police stumbled upon four bank accounts in the name of her maternal aunt’s son Jitendra Raghuvanshi. These accounts — one current and three savings — have raised police interest. These accounts have Sonam’s mobile number. Even transactions point toward her direct involvement. The cops doubt that these accounts were used for hawala transfers.

Although police haven’t officially confirmed the hawala angle, the threads are tightening. Sonam’s brother Govind tried to clear the air, telling reporters that the accounts were indeed in Jitendra’s name — a Dewas resident and factory employee — and were used only for factory transactions since Jitendra wasn’t educated enough to handle them himself.

But then, another layer peeled away

After Raja’s murder, Sonam reportedly fled to Indore and sought shelter at her aunt Rama’s home in Dewas. However, Rama denied it outright. “Sonam hasn’t visited us in years,” she told Free Press, adding that her son Jitendra now rents a home in Indore and hadn’t been back to Dewas in over five months. Rama claimed Sonam opened the accounts using Jitendra’s documents with his full knowledge.

A deeper connection between Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwah had surfaced on Tuesday. During interrogation, Raj had reportedly confessed to running a hawala racket on Sonam’s behalf. He told the interrogators that he not only managed the accounts but also deposited money in them. This gave him access not just to Sonam’s business dealings, but allegedly to her room too.

Over time, their professional interactions reportedly evolved into a personal relationship. A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed these details on Tuesday.

As these bank accounts were not used by the firm it seems that they were used for hawala transactions. However, the police are investigating the case to know the transaction details.