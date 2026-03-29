Mumbai News: Woman Injured After Stone Hurled At Ladies’ Compartment On CSMT-Badlapur Local, GRP Registers Case Against Unknown Accused

The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against an unknown person for endangering life and throwing a malicious object after a 50-year-old woman was injured when a stone was hurled at a ladies’ compartment on Friday evening. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against an unknown person for endangering life and throwing a malicious object after a 50-year-old woman was injured when a stone was hurled at a ladies’ compartment on Friday evening.

7:55 PM Attack

According to the GRP, the incident occurred around 7.55 pm on a CSMT-Badlapur fast local between Parel and Dadar stations. The victim, Gauri Narvekar, was travelling on the footboard due to heavy crowding when a large stone struck her below the eye.

Narvekar was rushed to Sion Hospital after the train halted at Dadar. She received three stitches and was discharged later that night, according to police.

CCTV Footage Sought

A police team has been formed to track the accused, with efforts underway to obtain CCTV footage from outside railway premises and platforms at Parel station.

The case was registered based on Narvekar’s complaint. “It was pitch dark when the train passed Parel station and the stone hit her. She is stable,” said a GRP officer from Dadar.

Personnel from the Dadar GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) assisted the victim at the scene.

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