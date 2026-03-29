Nallasopara Fuel Pump Sealed After Racket Exposed: Staff Charged ₹50 Extra Per Kg CNG, Manager Attempted To Intimidate Official

Authorities have cracked down on a fuel pump in the Dhaniv Bagh area of Nallasopara after it was discovered that rickshaw drivers were being extorted for extra money per kilogram of CNG. | AI

Nallasopara: Authorities have cracked down on a fuel pump in the Dhaniv Bagh area of Nallasopara after it was discovered that rickshaw drivers were being extorted for extra money per kilogram of CNG. The Vasai Supply Department has officially sealed the establishment following a high-drama raid.

Disguised as Driver

The action was initiated by Supply Inspector Bhagwat Sonar from the Vasai Tehsil office after receiving multiple complaints that the 'Gujarat Gas Petrol Pump' was charging rates well above the government-mandated price. On Friday (March 27) around 1:00 PM, Officer Sonar arrived at the pump in a rickshaw, disguised as a common passenger/driver.

During the inspection, an employee named Baldev Yadav was caught charging an additional ₹50 per kg from rickshaw drivers.

Investigations revealed a pattern of extortion, with staff regularly pocketing an extra ₹30 to ₹50 per transaction.

The situation turned tense when the pump management attempted to physically intimidate the government official to cover up the crime.

Tense Confrontation

Manager Mishra, along with other staff, surrounded Officer Sonar, preventing him from leaving the premises and allegedly manhandling him. Taking advantage of the chaos, the accused employee, Baldev Yadav, attempted to flee the scene.

Officer Sonar alerted the Pelhar Police, who arrived promptly to rescue the official. They successfully apprehended the fleeing employee and recovered ₹960 in unaccounted cash from him.

Preliminary investigations suggest a coordinated racket. The illegal profits were reportedly being split between the employees, the manager, and the owner, Samarnath Pandey.

Based on the complaint filed by the Supply Officer, the Pelhar Police have registered a case against the following:

Owner Samarnath Pandey, Manager Suresh Mishra, employees Baldev Yadav, Raju Kharak, Sandeep Sharma, Sunita, and others.

Case Filed under sections 132, 121(1), and 121(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The pump remains sealed as the investigation continues into how long this racket had been operational.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/