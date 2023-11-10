Mumbai News: Woman Gives Birth On Street In Kurla; Cops Rush Mother & Infant To Civic Hospital |

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman gave birth on a street in Mumbai's Kurla area, police said, adding that the mother and her newborn were rushed to a nearby civic hospital.

Sharing details of the incident, an officer from Mumbai's VB Nagar police station said they were informed on Thursday afternoon that a woman had given birth on a street near the Kamani Junction.

On receiving word of the delivery, a police team arrived at the spot and got the woman and her infant admitted to a hospital owned and operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Nirbhaya Squad Rushed The Woman And Infant To Hospital

"The woman was identified as Suvarna Mirgal. She gave birth on a street, near the Kamani Junction and lost consciousness soon after delivering the newborn," an officer said.

"As soon as we received word of the delivery, a team led by Nirbhaya Pathak reached the spot and got the woman and her newborn admitted to a nearby BMC hospital. Both the mother and the child received timely treatment and are said to be doing fine," the officer added.

Nirbhaya Pathak leads a special squad in Mumbai Police, which is tasked with preventing crimes against women. The squad is made up of trained women police personnel, who conduct regular patrolling.

The squad is also tasked with preventing crimes such as sexual harassment, stalking, rape and acid attacks, among others.

The squad was put together in 2021 after a rape was reported at Saki Naka, Andheri (East).