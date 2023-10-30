 Mumbai: Woman's Half-Burnt Body Found Inside Public Toilet At Vasant Garden In Mulund; Case Registered
According to Mulund police, who are probing the matter, the deceased victim is identified as Snehal Amit Bobabe, a 34-year-old resident of Raghunath Nagar, a neighborhood in Raheja Gardens in Thane West.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The public toilet inside Vasant Garden in Mulund West |

A woman's partially-burnt body was found inside a public toilet inside at the Vasant Garden in Mulund West on Sunday night. For now, a case of accidental death has been registered. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Snehal Amit Bobabe, a 34-year-old resident of Raghunath Nagar, a neighborhood in Raheja Gardens in Thane West.

At around 11:15pm, the garden's security personnel found the body inside the toilet. Given the burn injuries, the guard alerted the fire brigade and ambulance service. The body was taken to the Agarwal Hospital but they pronounced her dead before arrival at 11.45 pm, said the police, adding that it was later sent to the Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem.

The statements of the security guard and the husband of the deceased has been recorded. Whether it's a suicide or murder can be only confirmed after getting the postmortem report, added the police. 

