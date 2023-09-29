Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Detained For Manhandling Marathi Woman In Mulund

A Gujarati father-son duo have been detained by the police for allegedly manhandling a Marathi woman who had gone to look for a place on rent to set up an office with her husband.

The two accused, Pravin Thakkar (80) and his son Nilesh Thakkar who claimed to be the society's secretary, told the woman, Trupti Deorukhkar, and her husband that Maharashtrians were not allowed in the society. In the video that went viral, Trupti burst into tears, narrating her ordeal where she mentioned she was manhandled by an elderly man of society, blocking her and her husband as they are Marathis. Trupti added that her husband's specks broke into pieces after he was pushed to the ground by the members of the society. In the video, she added that she tried to capture the video; the elderly tried to snatch her phone and even used abusive words against her.

According to the police, the building where the incident happened is called Shiv Sadan, located in Mulund West, which is apparently a Gujarati-dominated area. "We registered a case based on the woman's complaint and detained the father-son duo. They were presented before the court on Wednesday, and they were granted bail on the same day," said a senior official of Mulund police. In the first information report (FIR), sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke them) and 34 (common intent) have been added by the police.

