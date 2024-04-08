 Mumbai News: Woman Falls Prey To Quick Earning Fraud, Loses ₹10 Lakh In A Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Woman Falls Prey To Quick Earning Fraud, Loses ₹10 Lakh In A Week

Mumbai News: Woman Falls Prey To Quick Earning Fraud, Loses ₹10 Lakh In A Week

To win her trust, the frauds initially gave her prepaid tasks of liking YouTube videos; they even paid her around Rs1,600

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Mumbai: A 59-year-old insurance agent lost ₹10.8 lakh in a week after falling prey to like-a-video-and-earn prepaid task fraud. In her complaint lodged on Sunday, the Ambernath resident said that she got in touch with the scammers after coming across a Telegram account, advertising easy earning opportunities from the comfort of home.

Initially, the cyber crooks gave the 'task' of liking YouTube videos and they even paid around ₹1,600, said the woman. Further, they asked her to pay a bigger amount for more earnings. Without thinking twice, the complainant transferred ₹10.8 lakh in different accounts in 19 transactions between March 29 and April 4.

She finally sensed the scam after the cons asked her to pay more for withdrawing her earnings. Later, they also stopped responding to her. A case has been filed against the unknown fraudsters under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The complainant has also provided the mobile numbers used by the scammers, links shared by them and the beneficiary account details to the police.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Station Central Region Arrest Accused In Task Fraud Case, Investigation...
article-image

Owing to the rising menace of task-based frauds, the state cyber department last year issued an advisory for the citizens. Cautioning the public of cross-checking the credentials of an unknown person offering quick earning opportunities, the advisory read, “The scammers ask the target to watch YouTube videos and get paid. The citizens are requested to avoid such calls and block them. If someone is giving you money in return for easy tasks it's a scam for sure.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Don't Allot Poll Duties To Environment Dept Officials, Greens Request EC

Navi Mumbai: Don't Allot Poll Duties To Environment Dept Officials, Greens Request EC

Mumbai News: Woman Falls Prey To Quick Earning Fraud, Loses ₹10 Lakh In A Week

Mumbai News: Woman Falls Prey To Quick Earning Fraud, Loses ₹10 Lakh In A Week

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Expands Its Liquid Cargo Handling Capacity With New Berths To Enhance Operational...

Navi Mumbai: JNPA Expands Its Liquid Cargo Handling Capacity With New Berths To Enhance Operational...

Rotary Club Of Bombay Completes Its 38th Rural Intervention Along With Chirag Foundation

Rotary Club Of Bombay Completes Its 38th Rural Intervention Along With Chirag Foundation

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Building In Mira Road East; No Casualties...

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Building In Mira Road East; No Casualties...