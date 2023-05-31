Mumbai News: Woman ends life after live-in partner refuses to marry

Representational image |

A 23-year-old man and his sister were arrested on Wednesday, after his live-in partner allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison. The siblings were identified as Amaan Ansari and Tarannum, 27.

Deceased's mother files complaint

The mother of the deceased, Tabassum, has filed a complaint at the BKC police station, alleging that her daughter ended her life after Amaan refused to marry her after being together for six months.

She said that the duo had been living together in the Valmiki Nagar area of Bandra. On May 6, the mother got a call, informing that Tabassum has been admitted to the Bhabha Hospital as she consumed rat poison. As her condition worsened, the woman was moved to the Sion Hospital and admitted in the ICU. According to the mother, a suicide note was found on Tabassum’s body, which described Amaan's refusal for marriage. The woman further asserted in the note that the siblings even verbally assaulted her, forcing her into depression and compelling to take the extreme step.

Tabassum had approached police a day before the incident

A day before the incident, on May 5, Tabassum had approached the police to complain against the siblings' unruly behaviour. When the woman was in the ICU, Tarannum had come to the hospital and told her that “Amaan will never marry her”, said the mother. Tabassum was declared dead on May 14.

The duo has been remanded to police custody till Monday. A case has been registered against them under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.