 Mumbai News: Woman Dies Of Strangulation After Her Dupatta Gets Entangled In Rear Wheel Of Bullet
Mumbai News: Woman Dies Of Strangulation After Her Dupatta Gets Entangled In Rear Wheel Of Bullet

Mumbai News: Woman Dies Of Strangulation After Her Dupatta Gets Entangled In Rear Wheel Of Bullet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Mumbai: A distressing incident occurred at Tungareshwar in Vasai's Kandivali region when a woman lost her life in a freak accident. She was accompanying her husband on a motorcycle to visit the revered Mahadev Temple. The unfortunate mishap transpired as her Dupatta (long scarf) got entangled in the bike's wheel, leading to strangulation and her subsequent death.

The untimely passing of Pratima Yadav, aged 27, has left the residents of Kandivali West in mourning. She resided in Thakur Chawl, in Iraniwadi area.

Manish Yadav and Pratima Yadav, a married couple, set out on a Bullet motorcycle for a weekend trip from Kandivali to the Tungareshwar Mahadev Temple in Vasai.

Seeking the divine blessings, the couple embarked on their journey on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Tragically, near Vasai Bafane, a horrifying accident occurred as Pratima's scarf became entangled in the rear wheel of the Bullet motorcycle.

The scarf getting caught in the bike's wheel caused Pratima to be strangled and subsequently fall off the Bullet. The impact of the fall resulted in fatal injuries to her head. She was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.

