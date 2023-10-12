 Mumbai News: Woman Dies in Auto-Dumper Crash Near Bhandup Dumping Ground; FIR Lodged
Two other members of her family, who were also riding in the auto, sustained injuries but are said to be safe.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Mumbai News: Woman Dies in Auto-Dumper Crash Near Bhandup Dumping Ground; FIR Lodged | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman who had gone shopping with her family died after the auto she was riding in collided with a dumper near the Bhandup dumping ground on Wednesday evening. The victim, Tahira Shaikh, had sustained serious injuries in the accident. Two other members of her family, who were also riding in the auto, sustained injuries but are said to be safe.

All three injured individuals in the accident were taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital. Shaikh died during treatment, after which an FIR was lodged with the Vikhroli police against the unknown driver. Shaikh was a resident of Old Barrack, Mulund (East).

Dumper applied brakes suddenly

Tahira Shaikh's son Firdaus, who was in the auto during the time of the accident, told Vikhroli police that when they reached near Bhandup dumping ground, a dumper that was ahead of the autorickshaw suddenly slammed the brakes without any signal, causing the autorickshaw to collide with the dumper.

Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the driver under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act as well as sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are searching for the driver.

