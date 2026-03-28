 Mumbai News: Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Collision In Chembur
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Mumbai News: Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Collision In Chembur

A woman, identified as Laxmi Mangesh Nandgavkar, died after a dumper truck allegedly hit her near Sanatan Vidyalaya Road in Chembur on March 27, police said. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm. RCF Police detained driver Aman Ramdarsh Nishad. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered under relevant laws.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
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Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Collision In Chembur | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman was killed in a road accident in Chembur on Friday afternoon after being hit by a dumper truck near Sanatan Vidyalaya Road, close to Chembur Camp Bus Stop. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Mangesh Nandgavkar, a resident of Chembur, while her exact age is yet to be ascertained, Said Dcp Sameer Shaikh.

According to police from RCF Police Station, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on March 27. The dumper driver allegedly hit the victim, causing fatal injuries. Police have taken the accused driver into custody along with the vehicle involved in the accident.

The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination. An offence has been registered at RCF Police Station under Sections 105 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said the accused is being formally arrested and further investigation is underway.

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The accused driver identified as Aman Ramdarsh Nishad.

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