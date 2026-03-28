Mumbai News: Kala Ghoda Art Avenue To Be Inaugurated By CM Devendra Fadnavis In April; BMC Plans Expanded Pedestrian-Only Timings

Revamped Kala Ghoda Art Avenue set for inauguration as BMC plans wider pedestrian-only access in South Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil - FPJ

Mumbai, March 28: The Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, the iconic location recently revamped by the BMC, will be officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The inauguration event is expected in April, which was earlier planned on March 18, civic officials said.

“The Pedestrian Plaza project will be renamed as Kala Ghoda Art Avenue. The formal inauguration will be done by the chief minister soon. We are still working out extended timings to make the area ‘only pedestrian’. Presently, during the week, vehicles are allowed in the area, and only on weekend evenings, the lanes are ‘only for pedestrians’,” said an official.

Revamped cultural precinct set for inauguration

The Kala Ghoda precinct in south Mumbai is a culturally significant area, situated adjacent to a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Kala Ghoda Pedestrian Plaza project includes a monochrome palette of grey, black granite and basalt stone cobblestone flooring—aimed to enrich the site's culture and history while simultaneously enhancing the user experience.

The project encompasses the internal streets within the Kala Ghoda precinct and includes modifications to architectural, electrical and visual elements.

Four lanes included in art avenue project

The Kala Ghoda Art Avenue covers a total of four distinct lanes: Dr V.B. Gandhi Marg, Rutherford Lane, B. Bharucha Marg and Saibaba Lane. In the future, the entire area of this Pedestrian Plaza is intended to be designated exclusively for pedestrian use during specific hours; furthermore, designated seating areas will be made available outside all restaurants and eateries for customers during specific time slots.

Also Watch:

Additionally, a policy is proposed—modelled after practices adopted by other authorities—to ensure uniformity in the signage displayed by all commercial establishments and restaurants within the precinct.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/