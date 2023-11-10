Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Duping Bank By Approving Fake Gold; Accomplice Sought | Representational photo

Mumbai: Oshiwara police have apprehended a woman, Sapna Bhatt, for deceiving a reputable bank by pledging counterfeit gold jewellery. Similar cases are registered against her in various police stations. The police are actively searching for an accused named Ramakant Dinkar Bhatle in connection with this case.

As per the information provided by the police, the complainant in this case is the bank manager Anil Kumar Balian; currently stationed at the Jogeshwari branch. In October 2020, Ramakant Bhatle applied for a gold loan for his business. During this process, the bank enlisted the services of Sapna Bhatt for the valuation of the gold. She examined the ornaments and affirmed that the gold provided by Ramakant was genuine. Subsequently, the bank granted him a gold loan amounting to Rs 5.62 lakh. However, after making an initial installment payment of Rs 70,302, he ceased further payments.

Read Also Pune Chartered Accountant Arrested In Navi Mumbai For Cheating People Through 'Task' Fraud

Gold jewellery examined after default on payment

Despite receiving a legal notice on the matter, Ramakant did not respond. Consequently, the gold ornaments submitted by him in April 2022 underwent examination, revealing that they were counterfeit.

Although Sapna Bhatt was aware that Bhatle had obtained a gold loan from the bank by pledging fake jewellery, she misled the bank by reporting that the jewellery was authentic. Consequently, Anil Kumar Balian filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police on behalf of the bank. Following the verification of this complaint, the police registered a case of fraud against Ramakant Bhatle and Sapna Bhatt.

Sapna Bhatt was apprehended by the police two days ago. Authorities state that she has a criminal record with multiple similar crimes registered against her in police stations in Goregaon, Malad, Bangur Nagar, Kandivali, and other locations.