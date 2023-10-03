Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Molested, Attacked During Heated Society Meeting; Man Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual, Rajesh Butalia from Malad East, for allegedly molesting and attacking a 40-year-old woman over a dispute during a society meeting. The case was filed at Dindoshi police station on October 3.

Dispute during society meet

According to the FIR, on September 30, at 11 am, in the Panchshil 3 society within Raheja Township, Malad East, a special general meeting was organised by the society. The complainant reported that a society member named Rajesh Butalia engaged in an argument over an issue and did not allow anyone else to speak. The complainant's brother, Balmurgan, attempted to persuade him to allow others to speak, but Butalia refused to listen and verbally abused him while attempting a physical attack. Complainant Joan Gomes and her sisters intervened to stop Butalia's attack, with other society members also coming forward to intervene. The complainant alleges that the accused physically assaulted her, pulled her T-shirt, molested her, and verbally abused all the sisters present.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault on a woman to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoking breach of peace), and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC Act.