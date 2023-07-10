Mumbai News: Withheld Rail Engine Hauled Back From Haryana

FPJ

Mumbai: The Wadala TT police have finally brought back a railway engine, worth ₹5 crore, which was withheld in Haryana by a sub-contractor over payment issue. The FPJ had reported about the case last week as well. The cops also brought Pavan Sharma, owner of the Radha Roadways, who allegedly didn't give possession of the locomotive. Cops hauled the engine all the way from Haryana on a trailer.

Contractor Anilkumar Gupta had given Sharma a subcontract for transporting railway engines from Mumbai to Kalka and then back to the city. A deal of ₹4.25 lakh was struck. In his police statement, Gupta said that the accused demanded ₹60,000 more owing to the delay in payment and refused to give the possession of engines until then.

Engine "damaged"

Following Gupta's complaint, a police team immediately departed for Haryana and a pre-arrest notice, too, was sent to Sharma and his company under section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure. While the police said that the engine is in perfect condition, railway officials told the FPJ otherwise.

"It's damaged, but we won't hold Sharma accountable as he is not our contractor. Hence, we will only deal with Gupta and he will pay compensation for the damages as well as the delay in accomplishing the job,” said a railway official.

The accused was presented in court on Monday. Both the parties were told to reach a common ground and resolve the matter. No arrests have been made, said the police.