Mumbai News: Western Railway Boosts Commuter Experience With New Panorama Digital Displays On Local Trains | Wikipedia

With an aim to provide a comfortable and improved train journey for its passengers, the Western Railway (WR) has installed a Panorama Digital Display on either side of the local train coaches. Currently, WR has installed eight such displays, four on each side above the motor coach, albeit on a pilot basis and plans to install more such displays on remaining local trains.

These displays exclude the ones that are already installed on the front and back of the train.

“To enhance train travel experience of Mumbaikars, WR’s EMU Carshed at Mumbai Central successfully implemented a new head code display system on the side panels of the motor coaches. This innovative feature will provide passengers with clear and immediate identification of the train’s destination, which will ensure a more convenient and informed journey along Mumbai suburban network,” Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek said.

“The unique feature of this display is that when the guard gets into his cabin at the originating station and enters the train number, all the journey details are accurately shown on the side-mounted panorama digital displays. These displays will show destinations in English, Hindi and Marathi, which will toggle with an interval of three seconds. Besides this, these displays will also show the mode i.e. Fast (F) or Slow (S) and whether the train is a 12-Car/15-Car EMU train,” Abhishek said.

While the digital displays are full HD TFT (Thin Film Transistor), they are protected with toughened glass, have optimum brightness and viewing angle which will help people view the code on the screens easily. The contrast of the display screens is automatically controlled through sensors so that the text is clearly visible from a distance of up to 5 meters.

Mounted on brackets designed in-house, the displays are doubly protected with a polycarbonate sheet of 5mm thickness and all nuts are locked with split pin arrangement to prevent the display from falling in case the nuts get loose due to vibration.

“The total cost incurred to install these displays is Rs 14 lakh and based on the response from passengers, it has been planned to install these on 8-10 rakes more, in this financial year only,” Abhishek added.