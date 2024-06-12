 Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWestern Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and to manage increased passenger traffic, Western Railway will operate an unreserved special train at a special fare between Udhna and Chhapra.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna and Chhapra.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under:

Read Also
Western Railway: 5 Hrs Jumbo Block Scheduled Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central For Maintenance...
article-image

09103/09104 Udhna – Chhapra Special  (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train no. 09103 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 at 07.15 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 22.30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train no. 09104 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 at 01.30 hrs and will arrive Udhna at 17.05 hrs, the next day.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway Appoints Vineet Abhishek As New Chief Public Relations Officer
article-image

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur,  Shahganj, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia station in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

Kuwait Building Fire: PM Modi Calls Urgent Meeting, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Visit After 40...

Kuwait Building Fire: PM Modi Calls Urgent Meeting, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Visit After 40...

Haryana: Law Enforcement Agencies Arrests 1,941 Accused In Multiple Drug-Related Cases Since January...

Haryana: Law Enforcement Agencies Arrests 1,941 Accused In Multiple Drug-Related Cases Since January...

Cost-Cutting! Netizens React To Video Showing HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda Giving Same Bouquet To Andhra...

Cost-Cutting! Netizens React To Video Showing HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda Giving Same Bouquet To Andhra...

VIDEO: BJP Tribal Leader & 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM In Presence Of PM Modi

VIDEO: BJP Tribal Leader & 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM In Presence Of PM Modi