Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna and Chhapra.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under:

• 09103/09104 Udhna – Chhapra Special (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train no. 09103 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 at 07.15 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 22.30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train no. 09104 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 at 01.30 hrs and will arrive Udhna at 17.05 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Shahganj, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia station in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.