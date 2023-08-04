Mumbai News: Water Reserves At 78% In 7 Lakes Supplying Water To City

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: There is 78% water stock in all seven lakes which supplies water to Mumbai. However, Mumbaikars are still waiting for the order to lift the 10% water cut which was imposed a month before. On August 3 there was 11,28,345 million liter water stock in lakes.

This stock is sufficient for the next 293 days to quench the thirst till May 21, 2024. Public representatives are demanding to lift the water cut but the BMC administration is not ready to lift the water cut.

Monsoon arrived late this year

This year monsoon arrived late. There was only 1.5 lakh million liter water stock on June 28 which was only 7.26% of its total capacity. This water was sufficient for next 27 days. Therefore, the BMC administration decided to impose 10% water cut in the city. However, in the month of July, intensity of rain started increasing in catchment area. Vehar, Tansa, Tulsi and Modak Sagar started overflowing and there is more than 50% water stock in remaining three lakes.

Intensity of rainfall in August to be low

The MET department has already alerted that the intensity of rainfall in the Month of August will be low. Therefore, the civic body is in a wait-and-watch situation. According to a civic official, there should be 100% water stock in all the lakes on October 1. He said then only the civic body can supply water till July 2024.

Water stock in all seven lakes on August 3 in million liters:

Uppar Vaitrarna: 1,29,915

Modak Sagar: 1,28,925

Tansa: 1,44,240

Middle Vaitarna: 1,85,143

Bhatsa: 5,04,379

Vehar: 27,698

Tulsi: 8046

Total: 11,28,345

