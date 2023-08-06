Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital To Apply For Heart Transplant License

Representative Image

Mumbai: Soon, paediatric heart transplants will be started at the city’s Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital which will benefit needy paediatric patients. According to the Wadia Hospital administration, the hospital will now apply for the license and if all goes well, the hospital will commence paediatric heart transplant within a year or two.

At present, heart transplants of children have been done by Fortis, Kokilaben and HN Reliance Hospital in the city. “We have so far done six transplants which includes kidney, liver and skin, but now we also start heart transplant for which we will apply for license,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia hospital.

Cadaveric donation is the need of the hour

Moreover organ donation can bring hope and relief to those affected by chronic illness or complications. Organ donation is a life-altering act. It is essential to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation after death. Cadaveric donation is also the need of the hour.

“Wadia Hospital is well-equipped with a state-of-the-art liver and kidney transplant department and with its expertise. However, the aim is to inspire people to embrace this noble cause. Hospital staff and doctors/guests pledged to donate organs and transform lives," concluded Dr Bodhanwala.

15 lives are lost every day

In India, 15 lives are lost every day for the want of an organ. Shockingly, Maharashtra is lagging behind when it comes to organ donation than other states. There have been only 20 cadaveric organ donations in the state this year, although millions of patients are on the waiting list.

Organ donation is a selfless act that can save lives and bring hope to those in desperate need. Every day, countless people are waiting for organ transplants that could potentially give them a second chance at life. One donor can donate different organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs and pancreas.

For many patients suffering from end-stage organ failure or chronic diseases like kidney or liver disease, an organ transplant may be their only hope for survival.

The demand for organs far exceeds the supply, leading to prolonged waiting lists and devastating consequences for those in need. It is crucial that we dispel these myths through education campaigns that highlight accurate information about organ donation by Transplant Team.

