Mumbai News: 2.9-Year-Old Donates Organ Second Time In An Year

Mumbai: The city witnessed its second paediatric cadaver organ donation of the year, which the saved life of two persons after a family agreed to donate their child’s liver and cornea.

A 2.9-year-old child who was declared brain dead at the Lilavati Hospital has given a vision to one person and his liver saved the life of a 5-year-old Rahi Parkia from Surat, who successfully underwent a liver transplant at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

A selfless decision by the family

This year in June, the parents of a 3-year-old boy from Dombivli donated his heart, liver, and kidneys, which was the first.

According to doctors, the young child with advanced kidney disease suffered irreversible brain damage. Despite the devastating circumstances, their family made the selfless decision to donate the child’s organs, allowing the child to leave a lasting legacy of hope and life.

“The child’s liver and cornea were successfully retrieved and transported. The remarkable act has not only saved lives but has also brought hope and healing to those in need,” said an official.

Lt Gen (Dr) V Ravishankar, MS, DNB, MCh, Consultant Cardiovascular surgeon and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Lilavati Hospital, Bandra said the team extends their heartfelt gratitude to the child’s family for this noble gesture of serving humanity and the child continuing to 'live' through the gift of life to a recipient.

Dr S K Mathur, President Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee Mumbai, thanked the pediatric intensive care and BSD certification team and the transplant coordinator of the hospital. “The remarkable act of kindness serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of organ donation and its potential to provide hope and recovery for those who require it,” Mathur said.

Dr Anurag Shrimal, the Director of Liver, pancreas, and intestine transplantation, who performed the surgery said that the timely intervention and liver transplant saved the life of the patient. However, Rahi was placed on the cadaver organ waitlist at ZTCC (Zonal Transplant Coordination Center).

“The parents of the girl patient had a sigh of relief when they got to know about the donation being made by the child,” he said.

