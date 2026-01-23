Mumbai News: Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment | VIDEO

Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted by Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment |

Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman from Wadala was allegedly assaulted by a masseuse working with Urban Company after she cancelled a massage session, leading to a violent altercation in which the woman and her teenage son were attacked. The shocking incident was captured on video by the victim’s son, following which police registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence.

Incident Details

The complainant, Shehnaz Waheed Sayyed (46), a resident of Bhakti Park, Wadala East, stated that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm on January 21, 2026, at her residence in A Wing, Comet Building, Bhakti Park.

Booking Cancellation Sparks Anger

According to the complaint, Shehnaz had booked a massage session online through the Urban Company Mumbai website. The accused, Ashwini Shivshanappa Vartapi (32), who works as a spa therapist with the company, arrived at her residence to provide the service. However, the massage bed brought by the therapist could not fit inside the flat, prompting the complainant to cancel the booking and request the masseuse to leave.

Physical Assault Reported

This reportedly angered the accused, who then entered into a heated argument and physically assaulted the complainant, allegedly pulling her hair, scratching her, and punching her. When the complainant’s teenage son attempted to intervene, he was also allegedly attacked. The son recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Police Action and Company Response

Based on the complaint, police registered a non-cognisable offence under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the local police station. Further inquiry is underway. Meanwhile, Urban Company stated that it has immediately removed the accused service partner from its platform following the incident.

