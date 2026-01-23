 Mumbai News: Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment | VIDEO

A 46-year-old Wadala woman and her teenage son were allegedly assaulted by an Urban Company masseuse after she cancelled a booking. The incident, captured on video, led to a non-cognisable police complaint. Urban Company has removed the accused therapist, while authorities continue to investigate the case.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Wadala Woman Allegedly Assaulted by Urban Company Masseuse After Cancelling Appointment |

Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman from Wadala was allegedly assaulted by a masseuse working with Urban Company after she cancelled a massage session, leading to a violent altercation in which the woman and her teenage son were attacked. The shocking incident was captured on video by the victim’s son, following which police registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence.

Incident Details
The complainant, Shehnaz Waheed Sayyed (46), a resident of Bhakti Park, Wadala East, stated that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm on January 21, 2026, at her residence in A Wing, Comet Building, Bhakti Park.

Booking Cancellation Sparks Anger
According to the complaint, Shehnaz had booked a massage session online through the Urban Company Mumbai website. The accused, Ashwini Shivshanappa Vartapi (32), who works as a spa therapist with the company, arrived at her residence to provide the service. However, the massage bed brought by the therapist could not fit inside the flat, prompting the complainant to cancel the booking and request the masseuse to leave.

Physical Assault Reported
This reportedly angered the accused, who then entered into a heated argument and physically assaulted the complainant, allegedly pulling her hair, scratching her, and punching her. When the complainant’s teenage son attempted to intervene, he was also allegedly attacked. The son recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground
Read Also
'He Grabbed My Arm And...': Woman Alleges Assault By Uber Driver Mid-Journey In Delhi; Here's How...
article-image

Also Watch:

Police Action and Company Response
Based on the complaint, police registered a non-cognisable offence under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the local police station. Further inquiry is underway. Meanwhile, Urban Company stated that it has immediately removed the accused service partner from its platform following the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7
Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO...
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO...
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy