Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut Commute Time By 75%

Vikhroli East-West Connector | File Photo

Mumbai: After nearly 28 years since it was first proposed and seven years of construction, the much-awaited Vikhroli East-West connector is finally set to open for traffic from Saturday, June 14 at 4 PM. On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision on social media, confirming the bridge’s long-anticipated opening for public use.

While the main structure of the bridge was completed by May 31, the absence of any official announcement had sparked frustration and agitation among local residents who have long awaited relief from traffic congestion.

“After completing the final works—such as lane markings, traffic islands, and signal installations—we were awaiting instructions from the administration for a formal inauguration," said a civic official.

Following the tragic Air India plane crash, authorities decided to cancel the formal inauguration ceremony and directly open the Vikhroli East-West connector, said sources. On Friday, Fadnavis posted on platform X, stating that in view of the ongoing monsoon and to prevent any inconvenience to citizens, he had directed the civic body to open the bridge for public use without waiting for a formal event.

Vikhroli East-West Connector | File Photo

The newly constructed bridge connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in the east to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in the west at Vikhroli. Spanning 615 metres in length and 12 metres in width, the bridge features four vehicular lanes and dedicated footpaths.

Of the total structure, 565 metres have been built by the BMC and the remaining 50 metres by the Railways. Notably, this will be India’s longest railway overbridge featuring an open-web girder system over active railway tracks.

Once opened to the public, the bridge is expected to reduce commute time from the current 25–30 minutes to just seven minutes, offering a much-needed relief to daily commuters. The bridge project was conceived in 1997 but construction began only in 2018. Initially estimated at Rs 70 crore, delays have pushed the cost up to Rs 180 crore.