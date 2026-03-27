Mumbai News: VHP Raises Objection To Eid Event At Andheri, Cites Security And Social Concerns

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted over plans for an Eid-related event in a housing society in Marol, Andheri East, on Saturday evening after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to the entry of outsiders to the event.

The VHP, Konkan Prant, has written to the Senior Police Inspector of MIDC, Andheri (East), urging authorities to deny permission for the event proposed to be held in the area.

In its letter, the organisation referred to a similar programme held last year at the same venue, alleging that it included activities such as a ramp walk involving Hindu women in traditional attire. The VHP claimed that the event had faced opposition from sections of the local community and was eventually cancelled.

The letter further stated that the proposed gathering is not limited to club members but is expected to attract a large number of outsiders, which, according to the VHP, could pose a potential security risk to residents of the Vasant Oasis complex. It cited a previous incident in which two children reportedly suffered injuries under unclear circumstances during last year’s event.

While acknowledging Eid as an important festival, the organisation argued that large-scale celebrations involving what it termed “Islamic displays” should not be held in a manner that may cause discomfort to the majority Hindu population in the locality. It noted that Eid had already been celebrated on March 21, questioning the need for another major event.

The VHP also highlighted the demographic composition of the area, claiming that around 95 per cent of residents belong to the Hindu community, with approximately 2,500 households in the vicinity. It stated that it had no objection to the Muslim community celebrating Eid but suggested that such events should be confined to community halls or private indoor venues rather than open spaces accessible to outsiders.

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Gautam Ravaria, provincial coordinator for the VHP/Bajrang Dal, said that the proposed event was an attempt to create communal tension. “There are 13 housing societies in the complex and the organisers have received no-objection certificates from only six. The event is being held to intimidate residents by bringing outsiders,” he said.

The cooperative society did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment. The VHP warned that granting permission for the event could lead to a law-and-order situation, adding that responsibility for any untoward incidents would not lie with them.

Police declined to intervene in the matter. Senior Inspector Ravindra Wani of MIDC police station said, “It is an internal issue. The police are not involved. We will take action if any problem arises.”

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