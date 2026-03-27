Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation For State’s Largest ‘Sahakar Bhavan’ In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state’s largest ‘Sahakar Bhavan’ at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, a landmark project aimed at strengthening Maharashtra’s cooperative sector.

The project, conceptualised by Mumbai Bank chairman and MLA Pravin Darekar, will serve as a comprehensive hub for cooperative institutions, offering training, guidance and administrative support under one roof. On the occasion, Fadnavis also inaugurated, via virtual mode, a service and training centre at Vikhroli run by the Mumbai Housing Federation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted Maharashtra’s strong cooperative legacy, noting that the state has the highest number of cooperative institutions in the country, particularly in the housing sector. He said the new Sahakar Bhavan will cater to the growing needs of cooperative housing societies and improve access to services through decentralisation.

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Fadnavis also directed officials of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to prepare a redevelopment proposal for Pratiksha Nagar on the lines of Abhyudaya Nagar. He noted that several buildings in the area are over 30 years old and in need of redevelopment, adding that residents should be provided better housing through planned initiatives.

The Chief Minister said the government has taken multiple steps to empower cooperative housing societies, including deemed conveyance, self-redevelopment policies and easing regulatory hurdles. He added that nearly 1,600 self-redevelopment projects are currently underway in Mumbai, with many more in the pipeline.

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The proposed Sahakar Bhavan will be a multi-storey complex with modern amenities including auditoriums, training centres, offices for cooperative bodies, a media centre, library, canteen, and parking facilities. It is expected to become a key institutional hub for the cooperative movement in the state.

Several dignitaries, including ministers, legislators and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, were present at the event.

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